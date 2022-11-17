Brazil's government cuts 2023 GDP growth forecast as global economy weakens

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry
on Thursday cut its 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.1%, from the
2.5% anticipated in September, due to a deterioration in the
global economic outlook.
Private economists in a Brazilian central bank weekly
survey projected gross domestic product would grow 0.7% in Latin
America's largest economy next year.
In a statement, the ministry's Secretariat for Economic
Policy stressed that the global economy has weakened in the face
of monetary tightening in the United States and other developed
economies, which has hampered prospects for growth.
"Our base scenario considers market estimates, whose
projections indicate a slowdown in global activity, but do not
point to a recession," it said.
At the same time, the ministry kept its 2022 GDP growth
outlook at 2.7% on the basis of solid activity in the services
sector and an improved labor market. That was in line with the
market's 2.77% estimate.
The ministry decreased its 2022 inflation forecast to
5.85% from the 6.3% projected in September.
For 2023, the official inflation projection now stands
at 4.6%, up from the prior 4.5% forecast.
