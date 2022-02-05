Log in
Brazil's govt maintains GDP forecast of 1.5% growth in 2022, 2.5% in 2023

05/19/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry on Thursday maintained its 1.5% growth forecast for this year, stressing that market projections are getting closer to its own on the back of higher private investments, improved services activity and job creation.

"Brazil continues in economic recovery, all revisions are being made upwards, as we had predicted," Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said at a news conference, adding that positive surprises may still happen this year.

The ministry also maintained its forecast of a 2.5% increase in gross domestic product in 2023, despite falling market expectations for next year. Reuters reported on Wednesday that the numbers would be left unchanged.

The Economic Policy Secretariat stressed that the war in Ukraine and its impacts on global value chains represent a risk, but highlighted that 12.7 million people have joined the workforce in Brazil since August 2020.

"With the return of the participation rate and the occupancy level to their historical levels, output is projected to grow at the estimated long-term rate (2.5%) in 2023 and beyond," it said.

The ministry raised the IPCA consumer price index projection to 7.9% in 2022 from 6.55% in its previous outlook, from March. Inflation in 2023 is now seen at 3.6% from 3.25% before.

Data will be used in the bimonthly income and expenditure report calculations, scheduled for Friday.

Despite double-digit inflation and stricter financial conditions amid an aggressive monetary tightening, the Brazilian economy has surprised on the upside, with figures on services activity, retail sales and industrial output all coming in above market forecasts in March.

The Economy Ministry predicted GDP will rise 0.8% in the first quarter over the previous quarter, and increase 1.4% over the same period last year. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
