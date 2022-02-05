Brazil's govt maintains GDP forecast of 1.5% growth in 2022, 2.5% in 2023

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry on
Thursday maintained its 1.5% growth forecast for this year,
stressing that market projections are getting closer to its own
on the back of higher private investments, improved services
activity and job creation.
"Brazil continues in economic recovery, all revisions are
being made upwards, as we had predicted," Economy Minister Paulo
Guedes said at a news conference, adding that positive surprises
may still happen this year.
The ministry also maintained its forecast of a 2.5% increase
in gross domestic product in 2023, despite falling market
expectations for next year. Reuters reported on Wednesday that
the numbers would be left unchanged.
The Economic Policy Secretariat stressed that the war in
Ukraine and its impacts on global value chains represent a risk,
but highlighted that 12.7 million people have joined the
workforce in Brazil since August 2020.
"With the return of the participation rate and the occupancy
level to their historical levels, output is projected to grow at
the estimated long-term rate (2.5%) in 2023 and beyond," it
said.
The ministry raised the IPCA consumer price index projection
to 7.9% in 2022 from 6.55% in its previous outlook, from March.
Inflation in 2023 is now seen at 3.6% from 3.25% before.
Data will be used in the bimonthly income and expenditure
report calculations, scheduled for Friday.
Despite double-digit inflation and stricter financial
conditions amid an aggressive monetary tightening, the Brazilian
economy has surprised on the upside, with figures on services
activity, retail sales and industrial output all coming in above
market forecasts in March.
The Economy Ministry predicted GDP will rise 0.8% in the
first quarter over the previous quarter, and increase 1.4% over
the same period last year.
