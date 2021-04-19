Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's health regulator greenlights trials of new Chinese vaccine

04/19/2021 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has authorized clinical trials of a new COVID vaccine developed by China's Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals, according to a statement on Monday.

Anvisa said the company was authorized to conduct Phase II and III trials in Brazil. Sichuan Clover is planning to test the vaccine on 22,000 volunteers in Latin America, South Africa, Belgium, China, Spain, Poland and United Kingdom.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aCARGILL  : The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Sysco and Cargill to scale sustainable grazing practices across 1 million acres of grassland in the Southern Great Plains
PU
10:36aCoca-Cola posts sparkling quarter, warns of rocky recovery as COVID-19 cases surge
RE
10:36aGulf Energy offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal
RE
10:36aGulf Energy offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal
RE
10:32aWho committee encourages countries to recognise that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement
RE
10:31aSaudi crude exports drop to eight-month low in February
RE
10:31aAMAZON COM  : Union files objections to Amazon election results, alleging layoffs were threatened
RE
10:30aWho committee cites limited evidence about covid-19 vaccine ability to reduce virus spread, persistent inequity in global vaccine distribution
RE
10:30aBrazil's health regulator greenlights trials of new Chinese vaccine
RE
10:26aChinese watchdog keeps eye on foreign investment in stock markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ