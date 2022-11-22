Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Brazil's incoming government to revoke Bolsonaro's biodiesel mandate decision

11/22/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government will look to revoke a decision to keep the mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel at 10% until March 31, 2023, a member of the transition team for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday.

Senator Carlos Favaro said the Lula administration would "reaffirm" its commitment with the biodiesel industry by keeping the blending mandate at a higher level than the current one, known as B10.

On Monday, President Jair Bolsonaro's government decided to keep the biodiesel mandate at 10% for the first three months of 2023 before increasing it to 15% from April 1.

The decision angered the biodiesel industry, with producers association Aprobio saying it could represent a "death blow to the entire sector."

The industry has been calling for reinstatement of a previous plan under which the mandatory biodiesel blend would stand at 14% in January and February of 2023 before reaching 15% in March.

But the Bolsonaro administration changed that plan last year when the failure of the soybean crop sent prices of the oilseed soaring, fueling local inflation. Soybeans represent some 75% of biodiesel content in Brazil.

"We already have a structure in place to revoke what will interfere with the new government," Favaro said at a biodiesel event in Brasilia. The lawmaker, who is close to agribusiness interests, was tapped earlier this month by Lula's team to participate in the government transition.

"We will reaffirm our commitment to the sector, which is of fundamental importance for agribusiness and the environment," Favaro said.

Brazil has been gradually increasing the mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions. (Reporting by Rafaella Barros; Editing by Steven Grattan and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.02% 5.4918 Delayed Quote.-12.47%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.16% 571.116 Real-time Quote.6.65%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.27% 411.5 End-of-day quote.-0.32%
Latest news "Economy"
09:53aEuro zone consumer confidence rises to -23.9 in November
RE
09:51aPope sacks leadership of worldwide Catholic charity, names commissioner
RE
09:48aSuedzucker expects to raise its sugar prices again next year
RE
09:48aC$ rises as October flash economic estimates show gains
RE
09:48aBrazil's incoming government to revoke Bolsonaro's biodiesel mandate decision
RE
09:47aGermany to withdraw troops from Mali by May 2024 - Spiegel
RE
09:45aBP says Rotterdam refinery remains shut in dispute over pay
RE
09:43aCoinbase bonds dragged lower as crypto market slumps
RE
09:40aSoccer-Saudi Arabia shock Messi's Argentina with comeback victory
RE
09:39aUkraine denies withholding Russian gas meant for Moldova
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revam..
2Oil rises after Saudis deny report of OPEC+ supply increase
3Embracer Group - Weaker cash flow and cut guidance
4TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
5Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

HOT NEWS