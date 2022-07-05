Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's industrial output rises in May but below estimates

07/05/2022 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brazilian Flag is seen in front of the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil rose 0.3% in May from April, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, the fourth consecutive monthly increase but below market expectations of a 0.7% rise.

According to IBGE, the four-month uptick might be related to government stimulus measures such as releasing money from severance funds and bringing forward bonus payments for retired people.

"These things might be bringing some positive impact to the industrial sector, in addition to an improvement in the labor market as the unemployment rate dropped," research manager Andre Macedo said in a statement.

Andres Abadia, LatAm economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, called the May figure a "decent performance despite undershooting expectations."

The positive four-month series, however, was still not enough to offset the 1.9% drop posted in January as Latin America's largest economy still looks to fully recover from the downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil has been grappling with galloping inflation and high interest rates, which have kept its industrial output growth at moderate levels.

"There is still a lot of room to be recovered," Macedo said, noting that several companies are still struggling to get components for their final assembly as well as facing rising production costs.

In May, 19 of the 26 categories surveyed posted positive readings from the previous month, with machines and equipment up 7.5% and motor vehicles rising 3.7%, IBGE said.

The agency also noted production rose 0.5% from the year-earlier period.

That broke a series of nine straight decreases on a yearly basis, but missed forecasts as economists polled by Reuters had expected 1.1% growth.

Brazil's industrial output remains 1.1% below the levels seen in February 2020 prior to the pandemic, and 17.6% below the peak in May 2011.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Bernadette Baum, Paul Simao and Alison Williams)

By Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:09aArgentina black market peso edges lower as economy chief takes reins, stocks bounce
RE
11:04aU.S., Chinese foreign ministers to meet at G20 this week
RE
11:03aR&B singer R. Kelly removed from suicide watch at Brooklyn jail -prosecutors
RE
10:56aBrazil's industrial output rises in May but below estimates
RE
10:56aIsrael invokes Macron's 2018 proposal on Iran, wants tougher nuclear talks
RE
10:38aU.S. FDA to reconvene experts' meeting for Amylyx ALS drug
RE
10:31aU.S. Factory Orders Rose at Faster Pace in May
DJ
10:29aWall Street pushes up Exxon forecasts as refining margins soar
RE
10:25aCharges expected Tuesday in Highland Park shooting - mayor
RE
10:21aIMF mission to visit Ghana to begin talks on programme
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Head Lower as Recession ..
2Analyst recommendations: BAE Systems, Burberry, Flutter, HP, Otis...
3Wall St turns gloomy on Tesla after deliveries fall for first time in t..
4Oil from U.S. reserves head overseas as gasoline prices stay high
5Unicredit Is Considering A Russia Exit That It Can Reverse After The Wa..

HOT NEWS