Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's inflation hits highest for April in 26 years, +12.1% in 12 months

05/11/2022 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker attends a client at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's inflation slowed in April but still posted the steepest rise for the month in 26 years, pushing the 12-month figure to over 12% amid continued pressures on food and fuel, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 1.06% in April, slightly above the 1.0% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, but lower than the 1.62% increase seen in March.

According to the statistics agency IBGE, the monthly result was again driven by the rise in food and beverages (+2.06%), and transport (+1.91%), groups that have been impacted by skyrocketing commodities and disrupted supply chains in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Eight of the nine groups surveyed showed increases in April, reinforcing the spread of inflation in Latin America's largest economy. Only expenditures with housing fell (-1.14%) due to cheaper energy tariffs.

In the 12 months through April, prices were up 12.13%, against 12.07% expected in the poll, and higher than the 11.3% print seen through March.

That is even further from this year's official target of 3.5%.

Deteriorating inflation has made economists worsen their outlooks not only for 2022, but also for next year, which led the central bank to signal a likely interest hike in June, after already raising rates to 12.75% from a 2% record low in March 2021.

The latest figures point to a broad-based increase in price pressures, said William Jackson, Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics, who expects additional 75 basis points of hikes over the coming months, to 13.5%.

Felipe Oliveira, an economist at MAG Investimentos, said that inflation should slow down due to cheaper electricity and a lower increase in food prices from June, the harvest season.

But he pointed out that gasoline is about 20% below international prices, with possible adjustments helping to keep inflation high, "although below the rates observed in recent months".

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Marcela Ayres


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:44pU.S. household strength may prolong Fed's inflation fight
RE
04:44pU.S. Senate panel advances bill to help FTC fight deception, fraud
RE
04:42pExplainer-Finland, Sweden weigh up pros and cons of NATO membership
RE
04:41pArgentine leader says European 'protectionism' is main hurdle to Mercosur-EU deal
RE
04:41pArgentine leader says European 'protectionism' is main hurdle to Mercosur-EU deal
RE
04:41pEuro zone bond yields do an about-turn after U.S. inflation data
RE
04:40pMany Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up
RE
04:38pOil jumps as Russia gas flow to Europe falls, EU Russian oil ban looms
RE
04:36pGhana's consumer inflation spikes to 'shocking' 23.6% in April
RE
04:34pBirds fall from the sky as heatwave scorches India
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
3Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS