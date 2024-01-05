SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) dropped to 73.8% in November, central bank data showed on Friday, below the 75% of GDP that economists polled by Reuters were expecting it to reach.

Debt as a share of GDP slightly increased compared to the 73.7% seen a month before, said the central bank, which had previously reported a 74.7% rate for October but revised that figure downwards to 73.7%.

The Brazilian public sector in November posted a primary deficit of 37.27 billion reais ($7.61 billion) for the month, the monetary authority said, compared with a 34.5 billion-real deficit forecast in the Reuters poll.

($1 = 4.8968 reais)

