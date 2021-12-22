Brazil's rate on new public debt issues hits 3-year high

BRASILIA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's rate on new domestic
debt issues rose in November to the highest level since Aug.
2018, the treasury said on Wednesday, as the central bank drives
an aggressive monetary tightening cycle to tame double-digit
inflation.
The average rate on new local debt issued in the 12 months
to November rose to 8.02% from 7.48% in the previous month,
while the average rate on the domestic federal debt stock
climbed to 8.52% from 8.29%.
Brazil's benchmark interest rate ended November at 7.75%,
but the central bank raised it to 9.25% earlier this month and
already signaled another 150 basis points hike in February.
The bank vowed to do whatever it takes to curb inflation
that has reached 10.74% in the 12 months to November, pushed by
a weaker currency, severe drought and higher fuel prices.
"In the domestic market we are experiencing an interest
rate-hike cycle and this is affecting debt cost statistics,"
said Luis Felipe Vital, head of debt management, in an online
press conference.
Despite the outlook of even higher interest rates in 2022,
which will further pressure debt issuance rates, Vital pointed
out that decelerating inflation should give the government some
relief.
Bonds linked to the benchmark interest rate accounted for
36.69% of total public debt in November, with inflation-linked
bonds accounting for 29.32%.
Brazil's federal public debt increased 2.34% in November
from the month before to 5.499 trillion reais ($966.38 billion),
the treasury said on Wednesday, adding that the total domestic
debt stock climbed 2.48% to 5.233 trillion reais.
($1 = 5.6903 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and
Andrea Ricci)