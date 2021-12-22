Log in
Brazil's rate on new public debt issues hits 3-year high

12/22/2021 | 02:15pm EST
BRASILIA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's rate on new domestic debt issues rose in November to the highest level since Aug. 2018, the treasury said on Wednesday, as the central bank drives an aggressive monetary tightening cycle to tame double-digit inflation.

The average rate on new local debt issued in the 12 months to November rose to 8.02% from 7.48% in the previous month, while the average rate on the domestic federal debt stock climbed to 8.52% from 8.29%.

Brazil's benchmark interest rate ended November at 7.75%, but the central bank raised it to 9.25% earlier this month and already signaled another 150 basis points hike in February.

The bank vowed to do whatever it takes to curb inflation that has reached 10.74% in the 12 months to November, pushed by a weaker currency, severe drought and higher fuel prices.

"In the domestic market we are experiencing an interest rate-hike cycle and this is affecting debt cost statistics," said Luis Felipe Vital, head of debt management, in an online press conference.

Despite the outlook of even higher interest rates in 2022, which will further pressure debt issuance rates, Vital pointed out that decelerating inflation should give the government some relief.

Bonds linked to the benchmark interest rate accounted for 36.69% of total public debt in November, with inflation-linked bonds accounting for 29.32%.

Brazil's federal public debt increased 2.34% in November from the month before to 5.499 trillion reais ($966.38 billion), the treasury said on Wednesday, adding that the total domestic debt stock climbed 2.48% to 5.233 trillion reais. ($1 = 5.6903 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
