Brazil's real surges almost 4% this week, biggest rise since December

BRASILIA, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose 1% on Friday
and hit a four-month high, rounding off its strongest week of
the year after surprisingly solid retail sales figures for March
cooled fears that a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic
might be pushing the economy into reverse.
Following on from the central bank's second aggressive
interest rate hike on Wednesday and indication it will continue
tightening policy in the coming months to quell inflation, the
real's recent upward momentum continued.
The real closed at 5.2271 per dollar, up around 1% on
the day and its strongest close since Jan. 14. This week, the
real gained almost 4%, its biggest weekly gain since December
8-12.
Economists at Banco Itau on Friday raised their 2021
economic growth forecast to 4.0% from 3.8%, noting that "recent
indicators suggest that the economic impact of the second
(Covid) wave is being significantly more moderate than that
observed in the first wave."
The March retail sales report showed a far smaller decline
than economists had expected.
The real's rally coincides with the central bank beginning
its tightening cycle in mid-March. It has raised the benchmark
Selic rate by 150 basis points over two meetings, and shows no
sign of stopping.
Only a couple of months ago the real as down 10%
year-to-date. It is now almost flat on the year.
Brazil is one of few countries firmly on a rate-raising
path, and projected real rates over the next year are among the
world's highest.
According to Jason Vieira at Infinity Asset Management, real
rates based on 12-month rate and inflation forecasts are around
1.60% in Brazil, the third highest out of 40 countries analyzed.
Figures from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed funds and speculators on the U.S. futures markets cut
bearish bets against the real by the biggest margin in over a
year.
They slashed their net short position by 16,388 contracts to
9,898 contracts in the week to May. 4.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever
Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)