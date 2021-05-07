Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's real up almost 4% this week, biggest weekly rise since December

05/07/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit a four-month high on Friday, rounding off its strongest week of the year after surprisingly solid retail sales figures for March cooled fears that a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might be pushing the economy into reverse.

Also benefiting from the tailwinds from this week's interest rate hike, the real rose to close trading at 5.2271 per dollar . That was up around 1% on the day and almost 4% on the week, its biggest weekly rise in five months. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pDow Jones Industrial Average : S&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries
RE
04:02pBrazil's real up almost 4% this week, biggest weekly rise since December
RE
04:01pU.S. Senate China bill would create 'chief manufacturing' post in research boost
RE
04:01pFor the week, the s&p unofficially rose 1.23%, the dow unofficially added 2.65%, the nasdaq unofficially shed 1.51%
RE
04:01pS&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries
RE
03:56pEU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines
RE
03:55pKey EU countries rebuff Biden on sharing COVID vaccine patents
RE
03:54pCorn, soybean futures hit multi-year highs on supply fears
RE
03:49pAfter shock U.S. jobs data, Republicans and Democrats spar over unemployment benefits
RE
03:45pCanadian dollar rises for sixth straight week despite jobs decline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Lower-than-expected job growth doesn’t faze investors  
2TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financial...
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Commencement of the subscription period for th..
4Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge
5WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts

HOT NEWS