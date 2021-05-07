Brazil's real up almost 4% this week, biggest weekly rise since December

BRASILIA, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit a four-month
high on Friday, rounding off its strongest week of the year
after surprisingly solid retail sales figures for March cooled
fears that a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might
be pushing the economy into reverse.
Also benefiting from the tailwinds from this week's interest
rate hike, the real rose to close trading at 5.2271 per dollar
. That was up around 1% on the day and almost 4% on the
week, its biggest weekly rise in five months.
