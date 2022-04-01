Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's record trade surplus in March misses market expectations

04/01/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ship is loaded at Port of Santos

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil posted a record trade surplus for March, of $7.4 billion, official data showed on Friday, but the number was well below market forecasts amid expectations that exports would rise as commodity prices spike.

Economists projected a $9.01 billion surplus for the month, according to a Reuters poll.

Exports were up 25% over March last year to $29.1 billion, a record for any given month. But imports rose further, by 27.1%, to $21.7 billion, the Economy Ministry reported.

In both cases, rising prices guided the results.

While the volume of imported products dropped 7.1% compared with the same month last year, prices gained 29.5%. The volume of exported goods increased 1.8%, while prices grew 17.2% in March.

In the first quarter, Brazil's trade surplus was $11.3 billion, up from $8.1 billion in the same period last year.

For 2022, the Economy Ministry updated its forecast to a trade surplus of $111.6 billion, much higher than the $79.4 billion estimated before, on the back of a surge in goods sold abroad

The outlook for exports was revised up to $348.8 billion in 2022, compared with a January projection of $284.3 billion.

"The conflict between Russia and Ukraine led to higher prices and generates expectations of higher exported value," said the under secretary for foreign trade intelligence and statistics, Herlon Brandao.

Brazil is a major exporter of soybeans, iron ore, pulp, sugar, beef and crude petroleum.

The ministry estimated that imports will total $237.2 billion this year, up from $204.9 billion seen previously.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler))

By Marcela Ayres


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41pShares bounce, US yield curve inverts after strong jobs data
RE
04:39pUkraine says it foiled attempted Russian missile attack on Odesa region
RE
04:39pUkraine says it foiled attempted Russian missile attack on Odesa region
RE
04:36pTanks and bodies mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
RE
04:34pBrazil's record trade surplus in March misses market expectations
RE
04:31pIndustrials Up after Strong March Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:28pU.S. senators call for planting on conserved land in response to Ukraine crisis
RE
04:28pMaterials Up after Strong March Jobs Report -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:26pEnergy Up as Investors Weigh Reserve Release Plans -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:25pSri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Charah : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
2J.P. Morgan drops Apple, Qualcomm from top picks as tech demand slows
3Li Auto Inc. March 2022 Delivery Update
4Ameriwest Lithium Inc. Announces Proposed Spin-Out of ISM Resources Cor..
5ENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS