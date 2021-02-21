Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil's securities industry watchdog to investigate change of Petrobras CEO

02/21/2021 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Roberto Castello Branco, CEO of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS), speaks during a compliance event in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM is expected to launch an investigation on Monday following the announcement by President Jair Bolsonaro of the change of CEO at state-controlled oil company Petrobras, according to one source with knowledge of the matter.

Bolsonaro first announced the nomination of former General Joaquim Silva e Luna to replace current CEO Roberto Castello Branco to head Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, on social media after the market close Friday.

"We expect the enforcement division to begin an investigation", said the source, who requested anonymity because the information is confidential.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro had already said in a live transmission on his Facebook account that he would make changes in the state-run company, and complained about the rise in diesel prices.

Petrobras shares tanked on Friday, with common shares losing almost 8% and preferred shares slipping 6.6%. The company lost 28 billion real ($5.2 billion) in market capitalization.

($1 = 5.3823 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft)

By Aluisio Alves


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC -2.91% 261.56 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.27% 63.45 Delayed Quote.22.82%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21pBrazil's securities industry watchdog to investigate change of Petrobras CEO
RE
03:49pRestaurant-software provider Toast prepares for IPO -WSJ
RE
03:46pRestaurant-Software Provider Toast Prepares for IPO -- Update
DJ
03:38pRestaurant-Software Provider Toast Prepares for IPO
DJ
03:18pWORLD BANK : Angola - Electricity Sector Improvement and Access Project
PU
03:16pIITA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICUL : How crop innovation is addressing the impact of the climate crisis in Africa
PU
03:14pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Fed, Jobless Claims, Consumer Spending
DJ
03:12pCorrection to Connecticut Governor Article
DJ
03:02pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA to study COVID-19 Impact on North African Labour Markets and mitigation measures
PU
02:52pBENETEAU : 210221 BENETEAU Information regarding a cyberattack
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
2Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Restaurants and Startups Try to Outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to make decision on Bugatti in H1 - Automobilwoche
5British Pound Reaches Strongest Level in Nearly Three Years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ