BRASILIA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Dias Toffoli on Thursday decided to suspend 8.5 billion reais ($1.73 billion) in fines on conglomerate Novonor under a leniency agreement over the firm's role in corruption scandals, the court said in a statement.

Toffoli based the decision on alleged abuses committed by prosecutors when the terms of the agreement were signed. The ruling also allows Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, to renegotiate its leniency deal.

The justice had already ruled in September to annul all evidence related to the agreement, basing his decision on messages that pointed to collusion between then-judge Sergio Moro, who oversaw the case and is now a Senator, and prosecutors.

In December, he suspended fines on holding firm J&F, in a similar ruling.

