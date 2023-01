BRASÍLIA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China has lifted bans on three Brazilian meatpackers, including two poultry plants and one beef plant, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro told reporters on Wednesday.

He also said Indonesia cleared 11 Brazilian beef plants to export into the country. He added Egypt is now allowing imports of Brazilian cotton. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)