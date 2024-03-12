SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has said 38 additional meat plants have been cleared to sell products to China in what it said was an historic move as both countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, according to a statement on Tuesday.

China is the main destination for Brazilian exports of beef, pork and chicken, the Brazilian government noted.

The Asian country imported 2.2 million metric tons of meat valued at more than $8.2 billion from Brazil last year, the statement said.

The 38 new licenses include eight export permits for chicken slaughterhouses, 24 for cattle slaughterhouses, one for a beef processing unit and five for chicken, pork and beef warehouses.

"This is an important moment for both sides," the Brazilian government said, adding China will import products at competitive prices while Brazil develops its own industry, creating jobs and boosting the local economy. "It is a historic day in the Brazil-China trade relationship, a historic day for our agriculture," Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro was quoted as saying in a statement.

ABPA, a meat lobby representing pork and poultry processors including BRF and JBS , welcomed the decision.

The group said the last time China cleared a chicken plant to export into the Asian country was five years ago.

"The outlook is good for Brazilian sales to the Asian country thanks to the new licenses, especially considering new business groups will have access to this important market for the first time," ABPA's markets director Luis Rua said in a statement.

The agriculture ministry said Brazil now has 144 meat plants authorized to export to China, including the 38 new permits announced Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Ana Mano and Roberto Samora