SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government said on Monday that four additional poultry plants have been cleared to sell halal products to Malaysia, a move it hopes will allow exports to the Asian country to double when compared to last year's levels.

The South American country, the world's largest exporter of chicken meat, sold 13,600 metric tons of halal chicken to Malaysia in 2023, which was worth some $20 million, according to government data.

The new licenses were granted to plants located in the states of Parana, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul, the government said, bringing the total number of Brazilian units authorized to export to Malaysia to seven.

The move reflects Malaysia's "confidence in the quality of halal chicken meat produced in Brazil," the Brazilian government said.

"Malaysia is known for its strict food quality and safety standards, especially for halal products, which must meet preparation criteria in accordance with Islamic law."