Brazil says corn exports to China only possible from 2023 -paper

07/14/2022 | 11:55am EDT
SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn may only be shipped to China next year because of demands made by Beijing regarding trade protocols being put in place, an agriculture ministry official was quoted as saying in Valor Economico newspaper on Thursday.

Jose Guilherme Leal, agriculture defense secretary at the ministry, said the Chinese requested the monitoring of some weeds and fungi in corn crops, calling it a common request in negotiations of sanitary agreements and protocols.

"The protocol provides for the need for monitoring and information on production," Leal was quoted as saying in Valor. "As we did not monitor the current second corn crop, I reaffirm that exports will only be possible from the 2022/23 summer crop onwards,” he said.

The Brazilian agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to a request to comment on Leal's remarks.

The secretary was quoted in Valor as saying Brazilian corn growers who want to export to China will have to conform and report the conditions of the crop and the control used to fight pests and diseases. Then the ministry will be able to certify shipments.

China said it would complete the signing of the quarantine agreement for imports of Brazilian corn, without providing an exact timeline. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
