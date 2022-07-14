Brazil says corn exports to China only possible from 2023 -paper

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn may only be
shipped to China next year because of demands made by Beijing
regarding trade protocols being put in place, an agriculture
ministry official was quoted as saying in Valor Economico
newspaper on Thursday.
Jose Guilherme Leal, agriculture defense secretary at the
ministry, said the Chinese requested the monitoring of some
weeds and fungi in corn crops, calling it a common request in
negotiations of sanitary agreements and protocols.
"The protocol provides for the need for monitoring and
information on production," Leal was quoted as saying in Valor.
"As we did not monitor the current second corn crop, I reaffirm
that exports will only be possible from the 2022/23 summer crop
onwards,” he said.
The Brazilian agriculture ministry did not immediately
respond to a request to comment on Leal's remarks.
The secretary was quoted in Valor as saying Brazilian corn
growers who want to export to China will have to conform and
report the conditions of the crop and the control used to fight
pests and diseases. Then the ministry will be able to certify
shipments.
China said it would complete the signing of the quarantine
agreement for imports of Brazilian corn, without providing an
exact timeline.
(Reporting by Ana Mano
Editing by Marguerita Choy)