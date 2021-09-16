Brazil seeks to halt teen COVID-19 vaccines after one death, some states will continue shots

BRASILIA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal government
wants to halt COVID-19 vaccinations for most adolescents, citing
a death under investigation and adverse events after some 3.5
million teens have already been immunized, but several state
governments vowed to press on.
At a news conference, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga
criticized states and cities for jumping the gun by vaccinating
12- to 17-year-olds without health issues that put them at risk
of severe COVID-19, which he said was only supposed to start on
Wednesday.
Queiroga said healthy adolescents who have already taken one
shot should not take a second - effectively seeking to halt
nationwide immunizations for teenagers.
Queiroga did not specify a reason for requesting a halt, but
said there were 1,545 adverse events registered, with 93% of
them in people who received COVID-19 shots other than the Pfizer
/BioNTech vaccine - the only one approved for
minors in Brazil. He also said there had been one death
registered, in the city of São Bernardo do Campo just outside
the São Paulo state capital.
In a statement, federal health regulator Anvisa said it was
looking into the death of a 16-year-old who got a first dose
earlier this month.
"At present, there is no definite causal relationship
between this case and the administration of the vaccine," it
said in a statement.
Sao Paulo state, the country's most populous, said it has
already vaccinated nearly 2.5 million people under 18 years old.
Governor Joao Doria said on social media that Sao Paulo would
not stop vaccinating adolescents.
Queiroga said evidence about the efficacy of vaccines for
healthy teenagers was not yet certain, although clinical trial
data has shown them to be effective in preventing illness.
The United States, Israel and some European countries have
rolled out vaccinations to children. On Monday, England decided
that all 12- to 15-year-olds will be offered a shot after senior
medical advisers said kids would benefit https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britains-top-medics-recommend-12-15-year-olds-get-covid-vaccine-2021-09-13
from reduced disruption to their education.
It remains to be seen if Queiroga's comments will carry much
weight. According to Carlos Lula, the president of the
association of state health secretaries, the majority of states
do not plan to halt vaccinations for this age group.
