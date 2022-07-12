Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil services activity grows 0.9% in May, higher than expected

07/12/2022 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil resumed growth in May and at a faster-than-expected pace, benefiting from the normalization of activities after the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The services sector rose 0.9% in May from the previous month, seasonally adjusted data by statistics agency IBGE showed, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2% gain.

That marked the third positive result for the sector in the last four months. In April, there was a decrease of 0.1%.

Activity in the sector is now 8.4% above the level of February 2020, before the pandemic, IBGE said.

Services sector output in May was up 9.2% from the same month last year, more than the median forecast for an 8.5% increase.

Services account for about 70% of all activity in Brazil's economy. Despite recent stronger results, it is still 2.8% lower than its peak in November 2014.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31aLego group says ends partnership with inventive retail group, wh…
RE
08:30aBrazil services activity grows 0.9% in May, higher than expected
RE
08:30aLargest players drop out of Enel's Brazilian power distributor sale process- sources
RE
08:30aMajor international players drop out of bidding proc…
RE
08:29aLego group says has decided to indefinitely cease commercial ope…
RE
08:29aLego group says "ending employment for most of our moscow-based…
RE
08:28aINSTANT VIEW : India's June retail inflation accelerates to 7.01% y/y
RE
08:27aIndia's June retail inflation accelerates to 7.01% y/y - govt
RE
08:26aECB digital euros could be capped French central banker
RE
08:25aECB's Lagarde is targeted in cyber attack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2European shares slip on growing recession fears
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
4Asian stocks fall to two-year low, euro nears par with dollar on growth..
5Rouble nears 59 to dollar, euro; Petropavlovsk shares slide

HOT NEWS