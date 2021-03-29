Brazil services confidence in March slumps to lowest since last June - survey

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - The fall in Brazilian
services sector confidence accelerated in March to its lowest
since June last year, a survey showed on Monday, as the deadly
second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic darkened the outlook for
businesses and consumers.
The Getulio Vargas Foundation's (FGV) services sector
confidence index fell 5.6 points to 77.6 points in March, the
third consecutive decline and the lowest since June's 71.7.
The index remains well above last April's record low 51.5,
but on the other hand it is falling further below the
pre-pandemic level of 94.4 in February last year.
"The picture is still highly uncertain, making it difficult
to envision a recovery in the coming months as long as there is
no acceleration in the vaccination process and improvement in
the pandemic numbers," FGV economist Rodolpho Tobler said.
Services account for around 70% of all economic activity in
Brazil. A recovery in the sector will be crucial to sustaining
wider economic growth.
The expectations index fell more than the current conditions
index in March, FGV said, suggesting no imminent turnaround.
Brazil's COVID-19 crisis is deepening and the country is now
the global epicenter of the pandemic. The new case count topped
100,000 one day last week and the daily death toll is now
approaching 4,000.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)