Brazil set to make another 10% cut in import tax rates -source

BRASILIA, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is expected
to announce on Monday a new 10% reduction in the tax rate for
import goods on a large part of products purchased abroad,
aiming to reduce inflationary pressures, a source familiar with
the matter said.
The economy ministry's plan is for the tax cut, which covers
approximately 87% of the country's tariff goods, to be defined
at an extraordinary meeting of the Brazilian Foreign Trade
Chamber late on Monday, according to the source.
In November last year, the government had already
unilaterally reduced the common external tariff (TEC) rates by
10%, without the approval of all Mercosur members, saying it was
urgent to deal with rising prices.
"Today we will complete the second round (of tax cuts)
implementing the second 10% reduction, totaling 20%, which had
never happened in Mercosur," said the source.
In April, the government had already shown its intention to
promote a new 10% cut in import tariffs.
The country's economy ministry backs a gradual opening of
the economy and recently implemented cuts in the industrial tax
(IPI) to increase competitiveness of the country's industry and
to enable the new reduction of the import tax.
An initial reduction of 25% in IPI was increased to 35%,
preserving products from the Manaus Free Trade Zone. The
measure, however, was taken to court and currently is partially
suspended.
(Reporting by Bernardo Caram in Brasilia
Writing by Carolina Pulice
Editing by Chris Reese, Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)