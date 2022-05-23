Log in
Brazil set to make another 10% cut in import tax rates -source

05/23/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
BRASILIA, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is expected to announce on Monday a new 10% reduction in the tax rate for import goods on a large part of products purchased abroad, aiming to reduce inflationary pressures, a source familiar with the matter said.

The economy ministry's plan is for the tax cut, which covers approximately 87% of the country's tariff goods, to be defined at an extraordinary meeting of the Brazilian Foreign Trade Chamber late on Monday, according to the source.

In November last year, the government had already unilaterally reduced the common external tariff (TEC) rates by 10%, without the approval of all Mercosur members, saying it was urgent to deal with rising prices.

"Today we will complete the second round (of tax cuts) implementing the second 10% reduction, totaling 20%, which had never happened in Mercosur," said the source.

In April, the government had already shown its intention to promote a new 10% cut in import tariffs.

The country's economy ministry backs a gradual opening of the economy and recently implemented cuts in the industrial tax (IPI) to increase competitiveness of the country's industry and to enable the new reduction of the import tax.

An initial reduction of 25% in IPI was increased to 35%, preserving products from the Manaus Free Trade Zone. The measure, however, was taken to court and currently is partially suspended. (Reporting by Bernardo Caram in Brasilia Writing by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese, Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
