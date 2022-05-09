Log in
Brazil studies removing import tax on steel, other products -source

05/09/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is studying removing import tariffs on steel and ten more items, including food and construction products, to help cool down consumer prices, said a source familiar with the matter.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the measures are under study, also pointed out that the government plans a tax reform with a 10% tax on dividends and a reduction in the tax burden on corporate income to 30% from 34%.

The reform is lighter than a proposal already approved in the Lower House last year but not voted on in the Senate. It established a 15% tax on currently exempt company dividends, and a reduction in corporate income burden to 26%. (Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Writing by Marcela Ayres Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
