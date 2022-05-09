Brazil studies removing import tax on steel, other products -source

BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is studying
removing import tariffs on steel and ten more items, including
food and construction products, to help cool down consumer
prices, said a source familiar with the matter.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the
measures are under study, also pointed out that the government
plans a tax reform with a 10% tax on dividends and a reduction
in the tax burden on corporate income to 30% from 34%.
The reform is lighter than a proposal already approved in
the Lower House last year but not voted on in the Senate. It
established a 15% tax on currently exempt company dividends, and
a reduction in corporate income burden to 26%.
