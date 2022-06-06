Brazil tests genetically modified wheat as global supplies tighten

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazil is testing a variety of
drought resistant, genetically modified wheat in a bid to become
more self-sufficient in the staple crop as global supplies
tighten.
The move is the latest sign of increasing interest worldwide
in planting wheat that can withstand drought, as more extreme
weather linked to climate change increases the risk of global
famine.
An official at state crop research agency Embrapa told
Reuters on Friday it has partnered with Argentine company
Bioceres, which has developed a genetically modified
wheat that can thrive in dry weather.
The other major commodity crops, soy and corn, are almost
entirely cultivated with genetically modified seeds but
consumers have previously opposed use of the technology in wheat
as it is consumed directly by people rather than fed to
livestock.
Australia and New Zealand approved the sale and use of foods
that contain Bioceres's HB4 wheat last month.
Brazil's testing of the crop has not previously been
reported. Bioceres declined to comment.
Embrapa received regulatory approval from Brazil's
biosecurity agency CTNBio in March, when it began planting wheat
on test fields near Brasilia in the Center West Cerrado region
where farmers traditionally plant soy and corn, Jorge Lemainski,
head of Embrapa's research for wheat, said in an interview.
He said the agency will report on how the GMO wheat being
tested grows in the Cerrado savanna region in August.
Test planting began right after Russia's invasion of major
grains exporter Ukraine that sent wheat prices to near record
highs. Brazil is the top global exporter of soybeans, but is a
net importer of wheat. Some 90% of the wheat Brazil grows comes
from the much wetter south. Planting the crop farther north
could vastly increase the amount of wheat grown in Brazil.
A recent survey showed more than 70% of consumers in Brazil
would consume GMO wheat, a sign opposition to genetically
altered crops is easing.
President Jair Bolsonaro's government, an ally of Brazil's
powerful farm lobby, would like to reduce the country's
dependence on wheat imports from neighboring Argentina and
increase Brazil's wheat exports.
Any potential commercial planting of GMO wheat is some four
years away, pending test planting results and regulatory
approvals, Lemainski said.
"It's one thing to do research and another thing to do
extensive farming," he said.
Past attempts to develop GMO wheat have been problematic.
Seed company Monsanto shelved plans to develop genetically
engineered wheat in the United States in 2004 due to concerns
about rejection from foreign buyers and fears test plants could
find their way into the food supply.
Japan stopped buying wheat from Canada in 2018 after grain
containing a genetically modified trait was discovered in
Alberta province.
(Reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo and additional reporting by
Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires; Editing by Caroline Stauffer
and Tomasz Janowski)