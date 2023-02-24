Brazil to decide biodiesel mandate in March meeting, ministry says

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy
Policy Council (CNPE) will decide the country's mandatory blend
of biodiesel in diesel in a meeting scheduled to take place in
March, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said on Friday.
The current 10% mandatory blend will remain in force
throughout March and the percentage from April onwards will be
defined at the meeting, the ministry told Reuters, without
disclosing an exact date for the meeting.
The biodiesel industry was expecting a decision on a
potential increase in the mixture in February, so that it could
go into effect in March.
A definition of the biodiesel blend in diesel would be
important for the sector's planning, since it affects the soy
processing volume, the main raw material of the biofuel.
Brazil's Vice-president Geraldo Alckmin said on Friday
that the government intends to increase the percentage, but did
not give further details.
"We need to increase the percentage of biodiesel in diesel,
it is at 10% and has already been 13%, it was reduced in the
last government," Alckmin said after a meeting with Minister of
Agriculture Carlos Favaro.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Will Dunham)