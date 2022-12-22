Advanced search
Brazil to impose countervailing duties on China aluminium sheet products-China ministry

12/22/2022 | 06:06am EST
BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil will impose countervailing duties on China's aluminium sheet products from March 31, 2023, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The duties are set at 14.88% to 14.93% and will be implemented for a period of five years.

China exported 12,720 tonnes of the targeted products to Brazil in 2021, with a total value of $38.98 million, according to China's customs website.

Those exports to Brazil totalled 9,520 tonnes in the first 11 months this year, worth $36.81 million.

China is the world's top producer of aluminium, a light metal used in construction, transportation and packaging sectors. ($1 = 6.9788 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Additional reporting by Gao Zhuo in Hongkong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Toby Chopra)


