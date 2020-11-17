Brazil to purchase Pfizer vaccine after trials conclude, registration with health authority

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the country would purchase the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after it is proven safe in clinical trials and registered with the domestic health regulator.

The statement followed a meeting between Brazil health officials and Pfizer. The pharmaceutical company said last week that the vaccine being developed in partnership with BioNTech was more than 90% effective, citing preliminary data. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito, writing by Jake Spring, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)