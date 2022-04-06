Brazil total fertilizer imports in year through March up 27.4% -Cargonave shipping agency

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil accelerated fertilizer
imports in the first three months of the year, shipping data
showed on Wednesday, as Western sanctions on major suppliers
like Russia will likely disrupt that trade from April.
Fertilizer is key to keeping corn, soy, rice and wheat
yields high, with growers in Brazil and elsewhere scrambling to
adjust as prices skyrocket amid trade disruptions in the wake of
the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
According to data from Cargonave, Brazilian fertilizer
imports in the year through March rose by 27.4%.
Imports reached 10.43 million tonnes, compared with 8.19
million tonnes in the same year-ago period, with Russia, China
and Canada among Brazil's top three suppliers, Cargonave data
showed.
In recent days, analysts have warned that Western sanctions
on Russia, a major seller of potash, ammonia, urea and other
soil nutrients, would reduce the availability of those
fertilizers around the globe.
(Reporting by Ana Mano
Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)