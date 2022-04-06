Log in
Brazil total fertilizer imports in year through March up 27.4% -Cargonave shipping agency

04/06/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil accelerated fertilizer imports in the first three months of the year, shipping data showed on Wednesday, as Western sanctions on major suppliers like Russia will likely disrupt that trade from April.

Fertilizer is key to keeping corn, soy, rice and wheat yields high, with growers in Brazil and elsewhere scrambling to adjust as prices skyrocket amid trade disruptions in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to data from Cargonave, Brazilian fertilizer imports in the year through March rose by 27.4%.

Imports reached 10.43 million tonnes, compared with 8.19 million tonnes in the same year-ago period, with Russia, China and Canada among Brazil's top three suppliers, Cargonave data showed.

In recent days, analysts have warned that Western sanctions on Russia, a major seller of potash, ammonia, urea and other soil nutrients, would reduce the availability of those fertilizers around the globe. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
