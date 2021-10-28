Brazil under climate pressure as emissions rise

Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions grew by 9.5pc in 2020, reflecting accelerating Amazon deforestation that overcame the effect of an economic slowdown driven by the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Emissions from land-use change reached 998mn t of CO2e in 2020, a 24pc increase over 2019 levels, according to Brazilian think tank Observatorio do Clima.

Emissions from land-use change reached their highest levels in 11 years, according to the study. "This is a clear reflection of the ongoing dismantling of the environmental policy, which has favored . . . high rates of deforestation," said Ane Alencar, scientific director at the environmental research institute of the Amazon (Ipam).

Agriculture also saw its contribution to emissions increase in 2020, up by 2.5pc to 577mn t. Energy sector missions declined by 4.5pc to 393mn t, equivalent to 18pc of total GHG output last year.

The report adds to pressure on Brazil ahead of the Cop 26 climate summit in Glasgow starting next week.

Brazil's government signaled a willingness to be more "flexible" in its negotiations over the terms of implementing an international carbon market under Article 6 of the Paris climate agreement, after it contributed to holding up a deal at 2019 climate talks in Madrid.

"We hope to finalize the negotiations to implement the Paris agreement," Paulino Franco de Carvalho, national sovereignty secretary of the foreign ministry, said earlier this month. Article 6 is "a complex, technical issue that involves environmental and financial elements."

The government has stressed that there are still "technical divergences" on "fundamental elements" that need to be worked out to create a global carbon market.

Brazil's legislature had hoped to pass legislation creating a domestic carbon market ahead of the Glasgow meeting but failed.

Environment minister Joaquim Leite said Brazil supports the intiative with its potential to export carbon credits, but said it is challenging to create new legislation linking the domestic and international markets.

As part of these efforts, the government launched a Green Growth Plan earlier this week, which Leite said is fundamental for Brazil to eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030.

"There is no way to preserve an area the size of Amazonia other than paying people who live there to protect it," Leite said.