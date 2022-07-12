Brazil wants to buy as much diesel as it can from Russia, foreign minister says

UNITED NATIONS, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil is looking to buy
as much diesel as it can from Russia and the deals are being
closed "as recently as yesterday," Brazilian Foreign Minister
Carlos Franca said on Tuesday, without giving further details on
the transactions.
"We have to make sure that we have enough diesel to the
Brazilian agribusiness and, of course, for Brazilian drivers,"
Franca told reporters during a visit to the United Nations in
New York. "So that's why we were looking for safe and very
reliable suppliers of diesel - Russia is one of them."
Brazil is looking to buy "as much as we can" from Russia, he
said.
It was not immediately clear how Brazil would buy Russian
diesel without coming up against Western sanctions, imposed on
Moscow over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
When asked if there had been any Western pushback over the
plan to buy diesel from Russia, Franca said: "I don't think so."
"Russia is a strategic partner of Brazil. We are partners at
BRICS," he said, referring to the group comprising Brazil,
Russia, India, China and South Africa, a bloc seen as a powerful
emerging-market alternative to the West.
"We rely heavily on fertilizers export from Russia and from
Belarus as well. And of course, Russia it's a great provider of
oil and gas. You can ask Germany about that. Can ask Europe
about that. So Brazil, we are in short supply of this," he said.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that a
deal was close with Moscow to buy much cheaper diesel, in what
would appear to be the latest tangible benefit stemming from his
friendly relationship with President Vladimir Putin.
High fuel prices have hurt Bolsonaro's re-election hopes
ahead of an October vote, leaving him trailing in polls to
leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols at United Nations and Kanishka
Singh in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)