Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil is poised to
register record wheat shipments for January as local suppliers
continue to fill the void left by major exporters Russia and
Ukraine because of the ongoing war, industry sources told
Reuters.
The combination of a bumper harvest and production hiccups
in Argentina due to a drought also bolstered Brazilian
exporters, particularly in Rio Grande do Sul, the country's
biggest wheat producer, they said.
Based on shipping schedules, the National Association of
Cereal Exporters (Anec) projected wheat exports at 803,800
tonnes for January.
If confirmed, the volume will represent a new historic high
for the month, compared to the previous record of 695,900 tonnes
registered in January 2022, according to Anec data.
"Brazil is a big producer and exporter of grains. As you
earn credibility from the soybean trade, you begin to expand to
other products," Anec Director-General Sergio Mendes told
Reuters.
According to Mendes, grain importers see Brazil as a
reliable supplier, and this favors exporters.
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Sudan buy around 50% of
Brazilian wheat exports. Vietnam is also a prominent buyer,
Mendes noted.
"The maintenance of shipments to these countries with whom
we maintain good commercial relations leads to the belief that
things are progressing," Mendes said about Brazil's inroads in
global markets.
StoneX, a consultancy, projects Brazilian shipments of 3
million tonnes of wheat for the 2022/23 season, from August 2022
to July this year, stable from the previous cycle's record.
Brazil's growing wheat exports, however, still pale in
comparison to Ukraine's 13 million tonne export estimated by
United States Department of Agriculture for the 2022/2023
season.
Over the entire 2022/23 July-June marketing season, world
top exporter Russia faced complications to sell wheat because of
Western sanctions.
But despite Russia's involvement in the war, its wheat
export forecast for 2022/2023 is estimated at 44.1 million
tonnes, representing a 10 million tonne rise from the previous
cycle, according to SovEcon agriculture consultancy.
(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo
Writing by Ana Mano
Editing by Sandra Maler)