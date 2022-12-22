Brazil will halt Santos port privatization, incoming minister says

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) -
Brazil's government will not proceed with the privatization
of the port of Santos, the largest in Latin America, the
incoming minister of ports and airports was quoted as saying on
Thursday by a Brazilian newspaper.
Marcio Franca, tapped to head the ministry in
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, told O
Estado de S. Paulo's online edition that the decision had been
made not to privatize the port, located just southeast of Sao
Paulo and a key gateway for exports of agricultural commodities
including soybeans and sugar.
Franca could not be reached for comment on the decision,
which was widely expected as close advisers to Lula had said
publicly they were against the privatization plan.
President Jair Bolsonaro's administration had pressed ahead
with plans to privatize the Santos port in the second half of
2022, but it could not clear hurdles related to the process,
including getting final approval from the Federal Audit Court.
"The (privatization) auction will not take place," Franca
was quoted as saying in O Estado. "The port authority will
remain state-owned."
The incoming minister said there was a chance to engage
private companies to operate private terminals at the Santos
port.
He added, however, that while the incoming government has no
issues with private-sector involvement in port activities, the
state should be able to properly regulate the sector.
"We asked that everything be postponed so that the
(incoming) president can give his opinion."
