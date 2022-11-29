Brazilian arm of China Three Gorges files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of power company China Three Gorges Corp has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), a filing showed on Tuesday.

CTG Brasil Energia SA, one of the largest power generators in Brazil, has a portfolio of 17 hydroelectric plants and 11 wind power plants, totaling 8.3 gigawatts of installed capacity, according to the document.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to pay dividends to shareholders and investments in new renewable projects, it said.

CTG Brasil did not disclose how much it aims to raise in the offering or when it will take place, but sources previously said that it is more likely to happen early next year.

Reuters also previously reported that CTG Brasil planned to issue $1 billion in new shares and receive all proceeds, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In the first 9 months of 2022, CTG Brasil posted 1.66 billion reais ($313 million) in net profit and revenue of 4.55 billion reais.

Investment banking units of Citigroup, Banco BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Itau Unibanco Holding and Banco Bradesco SA will manage the public offering, the filing said. ($1 = 5.2978 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Alexander Smith)