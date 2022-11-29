Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Brazilian arm of China Three Gorges files for IPO

11/29/2022 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of power company China Three Gorges Corp has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), a filing showed on Tuesday.

CTG Brasil Energia SA, one of the largest power generators in Brazil, has a portfolio of 17 hydroelectric plants and 11 wind power plants, totaling 8.3 gigawatts of installed capacity, according to the document.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to pay dividends to shareholders and investments in new renewable projects, it said.

CTG Brasil did not disclose how much it aims to raise in the offering or when it will take place, but sources previously said that it is more likely to happen early next year.

Reuters also previously reported that CTG Brasil planned to issue $1 billion in new shares and receive all proceeds, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In the first 9 months of 2022, CTG Brasil posted 1.66 billion reais ($313 million) in net profit and revenue of 4.55 billion reais.

Investment banking units of Citigroup, Banco BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Itau Unibanco Holding and Banco Bradesco SA will manage the public offering, the filing said. ($1 = 5.2978 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. -0.13% 15.33 End-of-day quote.-12.22%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.18% 36.785 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.46% 47.4424 Delayed Quote.-21.79%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.49% 5.4681 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
Latest news "Economy"
01:46pIndia's NDTV says Prannoy, Radhika Roy resigned as directors of promoter group
RE
01:45pIraq has plans to raise oil exports in h2 of 2023 by 250,000 bpd…
RE
01:33pTwitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy
RE
01:33pIMF's Georgieva, WTO leader: Don't 'pull the plug' on global trade
RE
01:29pBrazilian arm of China Three Gorges files for IPO
RE
01:26pUkrainian soldiers face a new adversary: muddy trenches
RE
01:20pRecession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
RE
01:18pWheat steadies on hopes China will ease COVID-19 measures
RE
01:16pHalf of Britain's free range Christmas turkeys lost to bird flu crisis
RE
01:15pScholz welcomes Qatar LNG deal as 'building block' for energy security
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
2Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
5Futures edge higher on boost from growth stocks, hopes of looser China ..

HOT NEWS