Brazilian cash back provider Meliuz plans $157 mln IPO -filing

10/08/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian online coupon and cash rebates provider Meliuz SA plans to raise up to 880.4 million reais ($157.46 million) in an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The company, which is backed by venture capital funds Monashees, Lumia Capital and Endeavor Catalyst, and angel investor Fabrice Grinda, set the price range at between 10 reais and 12.50 reais. The final price will be announced on Nov. 3.

Both the company and some of its shareholders will sell 52,173,913 shares in the offering, but this amount may grow to 70,434,782, depending on overallotments.

The IPO will be managed by Itau BBA, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual and XP.

Reuters first reported Meliuz's plans to list its shares in August. ($1 = 5.5911 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by David Gregorio)

