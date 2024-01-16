People walked in the street with water up to their thighs, asking for help from the authorities.
Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes announced a state of emergency while President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government offered federal support.
STORY: The rain flooded streets, the capital city's metro line and peoples' homes, bringing down trees and causing landslides.
