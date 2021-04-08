Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Brazilian e-commerce platform Infracommerce launches $360 mln IPO

04/08/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian e-commerce platform Infracommerce plans to raise roughly 2 billion reais ($359 million) in an initial public offering set to be priced later this month, it said in a securities filing.

A provider of technology, marketing, logistics and payments for brands interested in selling online, with a similar business model as Canadian peer Shopify Inc - Infracommerce has seen a boom in demand for its services amid COVID-19 lockdowns. It operates in Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Argentina, besides Brazil.

The offering amount considers the mid-point of the price range set for the offering, between 22 reais and 28 reais, and does not include overallotments. The price will be set on April 27.

Infracommerce plans to use the proceeds in acquisitions and to reduce debt. Its shareholders also intend to partially sell their stake in the company.

Founded by German Kai Schoppen in 2012, Infracommerce has among its partners venture capital funds Flybridge Capital Partners and Igah Ventures, formerly e.Bricks Ventures.

Itau BBA, BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.5719 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.52% 109.9974 Delayed Quote.6.67%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.53% 79.46 Delayed Quote.15.41%
SHOPIFY INC. 4.36% 1209.49 Delayed Quote.2.43%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.20% 327.28 Delayed Quote.23.83%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.26% 92.38 Delayed Quote.9.75%
