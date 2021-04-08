Brazilian e-commerce platform Infracommerce launches $360 mln IPO

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian e-commerce platform
Infracommerce plans to raise roughly 2 billion reais ($359
million) in an initial public offering set to be priced later
this month, it said in a securities filing.
A provider of technology, marketing, logistics and payments
for brands interested in selling online, with a similar business
model as Canadian peer Shopify Inc - Infracommerce has
seen a boom in demand for its services amid COVID-19 lockdowns.
It operates in Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Argentina, besides
Brazil.
The offering amount considers the mid-point of the price
range set for the offering, between 22 reais and 28 reais, and
does not include overallotments. The price will be set on April
27.
Infracommerce plans to use the proceeds in acquisitions and
to reduce debt. Its shareholders also intend to partially sell
their stake in the company.
Founded by German Kai Schoppen in 2012, Infracommerce has
among its partners venture capital funds Flybridge Capital
Partners and Igah Ventures, formerly e.Bricks Ventures.
Itau BBA, BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will
manage the offering.
($1 = 5.5719 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl
Editing by Chris Reese)