Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazilian ex-judge Moro not ruling out presidential bid

04/01/2022 | 08:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brazilian presidential candidate Sergio Moro talks with journalists after a meeting in Brasilia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian graft-fighting ex-judge Sergio Moro is not ruling out a presidential bid, he said on Friday, one day after he said he was no longer a candidate for the Podemos party and had joined the right-wing Union Brazil.

"I have not given up on anything, much less my dream of changing Brazil," he said at a news conference.

Moro said he will continue to work for a political alternative to the "extremes" offered to voters in the October election that is shaping up to be a highly polarized race between far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Moro did not give details of his political plans, but dismissed the option of running for the lower chamber of Congress.

That leaves open a possibility that Moro could still emerge as a presidential candidate for Union Brazil, which has yet to nominate someone, and other center-right parties looking for a third candidate between Bolsonaro and former President Lula.

If that does not occur, Moro could seek a Senate seat for Union Brazil standing for Sao Paulo, Brazil's richest state.

Moro's news conference statements angered some leaders of Union Brazil who oppose his being their presidential candidate, and they will try to annul his party membership, an aide to its secretary general, former Bahia Mayor ACM Neto, told Reuters.

Political analysts said that Moro's withdrawal from the race would help Bolsonaro, as the 8% of voters who support Moro in early polls would never vote for Lula.

Moro made his name leading the massive "Car Wash" corruption probe that jailed some of Brazil's political and business elite - including Lula.

He then joined Bolsonaro's government as justice minister, before quitting after falling out with the president, alleging that he was interfering in the federal police to shield his sons from corruption investigations.

Bolsonaro has lost public support over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation and faces a tough re-election fight. Lula would get 43% of first-round votes, compared with 26% for Bolsonaro if the election were held today, pollster Datafolha reported last week.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Peter Siqueira; additonal reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Alistair Bell and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23aSri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
RE
12:15aAustralia-India trade deal to open 'biggest economic door'
RE
12:05aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04/01UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04/01Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus
RE
04/01Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus
RE
04/01China says not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia
RE
04/01U.S. discusses 'opportunities' for Taiwan to participate at WHO meeting
RE
04/01Camp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
04/01Camp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
2Brazil's Vale in advanced talks to sell Center-West system
3Sundial Growers Granted MCTO
4Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update
5Analysis-Big victory at Amazon gives unions promise - but no end to cha..

HOT NEWS