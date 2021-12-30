Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazilian insurer SulAmerica acquires Sompo Saude for $40 million

12/30/2021 | 07:12am EST
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian insurer SulAmerica SA has reached a deal to acquire 100% of Sompo Saude, a subsidiary of Japan's Sompo Holdings Inc in Brazil, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

SulAmerica agreed to pay 230 million reais ($40.33 million) for Sompo, the filing said.

Sompo Saude currently holds 116,000 clients in Brazil, mainly in the state of Sao Paulo, according to the buyer. SulAmerica said the move is part of a strategy to grow its local health and dental insurance business.

SulAmerica expects to obtain an additional 650 million reais per year in revenue from the acquisition, it said, adding that it also sees cost savings arising from the transaction, without elaborating.

The deal still requires approval from Brazilian regulatory bodies, SulAmerica said.

Newspaper Valor Economico was first to report on the acquisition.

($1 = 5.7032 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.38% 6.4399 Delayed Quote.0.49%
SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC. -0.96% 4865 End-of-day quote.16.58%
