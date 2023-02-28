Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
 

Brazilian meat processor BRF posts $115 million fourth quarter loss

02/28/2023 | 05:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logos of Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA are seen in the headquarters in Curitiba

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's BRF posted a 601 million real ($114.7 mln) net loss in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, significantly above an expected loss of 130.62 million reais forecast by analysts.

The poultry and pork processor said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, landed at 1.03 billion reais, slightly below analyst estimates of 1.191 billion reais.

The result marked the fourth consecutive quarterly loss for the company, which is Brazil's biggest chicken exporter.

The 601 million net loss does not factor in the accounting effects of hyperinflation in Turkey, which management said would be positive, nor the one-off impact of a leniency agreement the company signed last year to settle graft accusations, which would be negative.

All in, the company would have recorded a loss of 956 million reais in the fourth quarter, the statement said.

The company also had sales volume growth of 1.9% in the fourth quarter, which is traditionally a strong one due to the holiday season, in addition to a 60% increase in operating cash flow, according to financial statements.

($1 = 5.2402 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRF S.A. -4.79% 6.16 Delayed Quote.-22.22%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.40% 5.5236 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.32% 189.775 End-of-day quote.2.93%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.01% 18.8785 Delayed Quote.0.84%
