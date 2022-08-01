Log in
News: Latest News
Brazilian meat suppliers to increase exports in 2022, gov't agency predicts

08/01/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken exporters may sell a record volume above 4.7 million tonnes this year on global markets, according to an estimate from the country's food supply and statistics agency, Conab, on Monday.

Brazil is home to some of the world's biggest meat companies, and the data suggests the country's ability to compete and access markets at a time more supply availability can ease global food inflationary pressure.

If its forecast is confirmed, chicken exports will have grown 6% by year-end, Conab said.

Also, Brazil's beef exports are expected to increase by 15% in the year, to an estimated 2.84 million tonnes, while pork exports will likely fall by around 2% to just above 1 million tonnes, as shipments to China drop, Conab said.

Brazilian chicken, beef and pork processors are expected to produce around 28 million tonnes of meat this year, keeping the per-capita availability of meat in the country at above 90 kilos per year, Conab said.

For poultry, output will remain close to 15 million tonnes, which guarantees a per-capita availability of 48.6 kilos per inhabitant per year, smaller than last year's record due to an expected fall of 3% in supply, strong export demand and growth of the Brazilian population, Conab said.

In the case of pork, domestic production would be a record of 4.84 million tonnes in 2022, an increase of about 3% compared with 2021, which could help reduce domestic prices of that meat type.

Brazilian beef production, on the other hand, will tend to shrink, a reflection of sluggish domestic demand, according to Conab.

Even so, the agency said local companies may produce an estimated 8.1 million tonnes of beef in 2022, with the expectation that the per-capita availability will be around 25 kilos per inhabitant per year. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.76% 5.3218 Delayed Quote.-16.61%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.75% 178.75 End-of-day quote.7.01%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.09% 136.3 End-of-day quote.-2.33%
