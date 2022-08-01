Brazilian meat suppliers to increase exports in 2022, gov't agency predicts

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken exporters may
sell a record volume above 4.7 million tonnes this year on
global markets, according to an estimate from the country's food
supply and statistics agency, Conab, on Monday.
Brazil is home to some of the world's biggest meat
companies, and the data suggests the country's ability to
compete and access markets at a time more supply availability
can ease global food inflationary pressure.
If its forecast is confirmed, chicken exports will have
grown 6% by year-end, Conab said.
Also, Brazil's beef exports are expected to increase by 15%
in the year, to an estimated 2.84 million tonnes, while pork
exports will likely fall by around 2% to just above 1 million
tonnes, as shipments to China drop, Conab said.
Brazilian chicken, beef and pork processors are expected to
produce around 28 million tonnes of meat this year, keeping the
per-capita availability of meat in the country at above 90 kilos
per year, Conab said.
For poultry, output will remain close to 15 million tonnes,
which guarantees a per-capita availability of 48.6 kilos per
inhabitant per year, smaller than last year's record due to an
expected fall of 3% in supply, strong export demand and growth
of the Brazilian population, Conab said.
In the case of pork, domestic production would be a record
of 4.84 million tonnes in 2022, an increase of about 3% compared
with 2021, which could help reduce domestic prices of that meat
type.
Brazilian beef production, on the other hand, will tend to
shrink, a reflection of sluggish domestic demand, according to
Conab.
Even so, the agency said local companies may produce an
estimated 8.1 million tonnes of beef in 2022, with the
expectation that the per-capita availability will be around 25
kilos per inhabitant per year.
(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo
Editing by Matthew Lewis)