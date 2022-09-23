Advanced search
Brazilian power company Equatorial agrees to buy Enel's Celg-D

09/23/2022 | 07:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen in Milan

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Equatorial Energia SA has agreed to acquire Celg-D, a local electricity distribution company owned by Italy's Enel SpA, a securities filing showed on Friday.

Equatorial will pay 1.58 billion reais ($309 million) for Celg-D in a deal that also includes a 5.71 billion-real debt restructuring, it said.

Reuters had reported earlier this year, citing sources, that Enel was in talks to sell Celg-D, which distributes power to 3.3 million customers in Brazil's center-west state of Goias.

Enel paid 2.1 billion reais to buy Celg-D from the state and Eletrobras in a privatization in 2016.

Celg-D said in a separate filing on Friday that Equatorial aims to expand its footprint in power distribution and diversify its portfolio.

The deal still requires approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE and power regulator Aneel, the firms said.

($1 = 5.1171 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. -3.60% 4.664 Delayed Quote.-31.39%
EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. 1.25% 25.03 Delayed Quote.10.70%
