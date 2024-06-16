STORY: :: Thousands of women in Brazil protest against a bill advancing in Congress

:: that would equate abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy to homicide

:: Sao Paulo, Brazil

:: Flavia Estevan, Obstetric doctor

"If Brazil were a country that was concerned about people, women and children, it would have already taken this step instead of these setbacks that we have to fight against every week."

Demonstrators marched along Sao Paulo's main Paulista Avenue carrying banners rejecting the proposal, which they call the most repressive approach to women's reproductive rights in decades.

Abortion is allowed in Brazil only in cases of rape, fetal deformation or when the mother's life is in danger.

If the bill backed by evangelical lawmakers becomes law, abortions by rape victims would be considered homicide after 22 weeks gestation.

Feminist groups argue that the changes would greatly impact children abused by family members.