Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazilians demonstrate against Bolsonaro, slow vaccine rollout

07/03/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASÍLIA, July 3 (Reuters) - Protesters took to the streets in Brazil on Saturday demanding the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro and more vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as the country faces the world's second deadliest outbreak after the United States.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber authorized the opening of an investigation into Bolsonaro over alleged irregularities in procurement of vaccine developed in India.

The protests were originally scheduled for July 24, but were brought forward after evidence of irregularities related to that vaccine deal were presented before a Senate committee investigating the federal government's handling of the pandemic.

Brazil's COVID crisis has been compounded by a slow vaccine rollout.

"It was not denialism, it was corruption," said a banner held by 71-year-old Marilda Barroso in Rio de Janeiro.

By 2 p.m. local time, protests had drawn thousands of people in at least 13 state capitals, according to local media reports. Demonstrations were scheduled to take place in 315 Brazilian cities and in 15 countries, local media reported citing the organizers of the acts.

More protests were scheduled to take place in the afternoon, including in Brazil's biggest city of São Paulo. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Additional reporting by Sérgio Queiroz Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50pBrazilians demonstrate against Bolsonaro, slow vaccine rollout
RE
02:40pIraqi minister says BP mulls quitting Iraq, Lukoil wants to sell up
RE
02:03pBritain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 billion takeover by Fortress-led group
RE
01:49pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 603,018 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 602,731 in previous report on july 2
RE
01:49pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 33,530,880 as of yesterday vs 33,514,681 in previous report on july 2
RE
01:28pMorrisons agrees to $8.7 billion takeover led by Fortress-led group
RE
12:47pProgress on COVID and economy under Biden, but disunion haunts U.S. on its 245th birthday
RE
12:08pMorocco's trade deficit widens 10.4% year/year in May
RE
12:02pCyber attack against U.S. IT provider forces Swedish chain to close 800 stores
RE
11:04aAmazon, tata sons tell indian govt officials new e-commerce consumer rules will hit businesses-sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses
2OCUGEN, INC. : OCUGEN : says Indian partner's vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Britain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 billion takeover by Fortress-led group
4BROADCOM INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors eye high-dividend stocks as Treasury yields languish
5Exclusive-Taiwan's Terry Gou, TSMC reach initial agreements for BioNTech vaccines -sources

HOT NEWS