Brazilians withdraw record $5 bln from bank savings in first quarter

BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian savings accounts
shrank by 3.5 billion reais ($629 million) in March, figures
showed on Wednesday, bringing net withdrawals in the first three
months of the year to a quarterly record of 27.5 billion reais
($4.9 billion).
March marked the third month of withdrawals after the end of
emergency government cash transfers forced consumers to dip
deeper into savings. This was the first time in four years that
savings account deposits have shrunk three months in a row.
The first quarter total was led by a 18.2 billion-reais net
withdrawal in January, a monthly record since the central bank's
data series began in 1995.
Brazilians deposited a record net 166.3 billion reais into
savings accounts last year. The COVID-19 pandemic initially
hammered spending, then some consumers squirreled away part of
the emergency government aid in the second half of the year.
That support for up to 30 million families expired on Dec.
31, and the data for the first quarter of this year shows
consumers are eating in to the record mountain of savings
amassed last year.
With a deadly second wave of the pandemic sweeping the
country, an emergency cash transfer program worth up to 44
billion reais will be revived later this month.
($1 = 5.60 reais)
