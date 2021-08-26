Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bre Maa Releases New EP that Promises Rap in its Purest Form

08/26/2021 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Rap artist, Bre Maa, also known as "The Hood Celestial" or "T.H.C." just announced the release of her debut EP - "Brightly Unveiling Majesty" (B.U.M.). With four tracks, this album is poised to quickly brighten the rap scene.

Rap artist, Bre Maa, also known as The Hood Celestial

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Rap artist, Bre Maa, also known as "The Hood Celestial" or "T.H.C." just announced the release of her debut EP - "Brightly Unveiling Majesty" (B.U.M.). With four tracks, this album is poised to quickly brighten the rap scene.

A rapper, singer and poet, Bre has found light from the darkness and is ready to cast that shine through her music and soul. She's created an album that she shares is "rap in its purest form."

Having created a pure style all her own, Bre wants listeners to really understand the original elements of what hip-hop is all about - peace, love and having fun. Her lyrics are filled with insightful commentary that leave her audience wanting more.

"I'm an artistic messenger who creates music to heal and be healed. Most of my work is produced during my own healing processes, so all of my songs are beautiful breakthroughs. I cry or laugh, write it down, express how I'm feeling from the heart and pray the song inspires whoever is listening. The recording and technical aspects of the process come later," she says.

And, when it comes to that production part, Bre knows that she couldn't have done it without the help of producers Negus Korby, Solar B and Jewy Stupid.

"They've all helped to make my vision a reality," she says.

It's clear that Bre has found her voice and wants people to not just hear, but to listen.

Listen to the new EP:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09CWC79LP/

BandCamp: https://bremaa.bandcamp.com/

About Bre Maa

Originally from Carson, California, Bre's raw and motherly presence brings a new perspective to rap. Her story started out a bit dark where she was surrounded by negative influences which only served to make her stronger and help her to find her current voice. She dropped her first single in September 2018 - B.U.M., a song that sheds light on the defamation of the black woman's image in this country and beyond with a tone of pain and triumph.

SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Bremaa_

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iambremaa/

Bandcamp: https://bremaa.bandcamp.com

Ditto: https://ditto.fm/brightly-unveiling-majesty

MULTIMEDIA

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/21-0826s2p-Bre-Maa-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Bre Maa releases new EP, "Brightly Unveiling Majesty" (B.U.M.)

News Source: Bre Maa

Related link: https://www.instagram.com/iambremaa/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bre-maa-releases-new-ep-that-promises-rap-in-its-purest-form/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:13aDollar rises off one-week low as 2021 taper bets grow
RE
07:13aDollar General forecasts annual profit below estimates
RE
07:10aBre Maa Releases New EP that Promises Rap in its Purest Form
SE
07:05aBlockchain-based, AI-powered mortgage advisor Home Lending Pal raises $2.2M in pre-Series A round led by TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP
SE
07:05aChurch of Scientology Reaches Out to Help Turn the Tide on Overdose Awareness Day
SE
07:05aHarbin Heating & Air Conditioning Offers Unique Services to Iuka, Mississippi
SE
07:05aGet Laughs or Cry Trying with Ken Rudnick’ is official selection at Battle of the Sketches
SE
07:03aEU Commission warns negative changes to UK data rules may jeopardise data deal
RE
07:02aHealth Insurer Cigna to expand Obamacare to three new U.S. states
RE
07:00aIndustry-Leading No-Code Platform Certa Signs Agreement with supplier.io to Provide Diversity Analytics to Clients
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares tap the brakes, bonds sense caution
2PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
3Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole
4Deutsche fund arm faces US probe over sustainable investments
5JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : Japan suspends 1.6 mln doses of Moderna shot after contamination reports

HOT NEWS