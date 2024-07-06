STORY: :: Thousands of residents are forced to leave after a

dam is breached in China following heavy rainfall

:: July 6, 2024

:: Huarong, China

:: Anyang, China

:: Huarong, China

Footage aired by state broadcaster CCTV shows the aftermath of a breached dam in China's second-largest freshwater lake following heavy rainfall earlier this week.

Around 5,700 residents had to be relocated.

CCTV said the National Emergency Command Headquarters was monitoring the situation and waiting for the best opportunity to seal the breach, with plans to complete the closure within 6-7 days.