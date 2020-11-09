Break Tradition, Not the Planet

Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate Change

Black Friday – historically a frenzied day of discounts and buyers’ remorse. This year, the stakes are even higher; the Covid-19 pandemic has pulled back the curtain on the fashion industry and has revealed its gluttonous “more is more” mindset, resulting in stockpiled inventory and even surplus bonfires. Black Friday deals may satiate momentary desire, but their impact on the planet is a lot more long-lasting. That’s why Allbirds wanted to do things a bit differently this year, flipping tradition and doubling down on our commitment to sustainability. So on November 27th, instead of slashing our prices like everyone else, we’ll be raising them.

This Black Friday, all prices across our entire collection will increase by $1 and be matched by $1 from Allbirds, with the additional proceeds going directly to Fridays For Future, the youth-led international climate movement founded by climate activist Greta Thunberg. Our classic Runner style will be marked up from $95 to $96 and our TrinoXO™ Tee will increase from $48 to $49.

As a certified B Corp, we believe that business can be a force for good, and balancing purpose with profit is the future of commerce. To successfully tackle climate change, we need to collectively reduce our carbon impact and protect the earth’s resources. With a little more consciousness around how we consume, we can all tread lighter on the planet. What better time to start living a more balanced life than on Black Friday?

