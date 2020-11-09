Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Break Tradition, Not the Planet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 06:03am EST

Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate Change

Black Friday – historically a frenzied day of discounts and buyers’ remorse. This year, the stakes are even higher; the Covid-19 pandemic has pulled back the curtain on the fashion industry and has revealed its gluttonous “more is more” mindset, resulting in stockpiled inventory and even surplus bonfires. Black Friday deals may satiate momentary desire, but their impact on the planet is a lot more long-lasting. That’s why Allbirds wanted to do things a bit differently this year, flipping tradition and doubling down on our commitment to sustainability. So on November 27th, instead of slashing our prices like everyone else, we’ll be raising them.

This Black Friday, all prices across our entire collection will increase by $1 and be matched by $1 from Allbirds, with the additional proceeds going directly to Fridays For Future, the youth-led international climate movement founded by climate activist Greta Thunberg. Our classic Runner style will be marked up from $95 to $96 and our TrinoXO™ Tee will increase from $48 to $49.

As a certified B Corp, we believe that business can be a force for good, and balancing purpose with profit is the future of commerce. To successfully tackle climate change, we need to collectively reduce our carbon impact and protect the earth’s resources. With a little more consciousness around how we consume, we can all tread lighter on the planet. What better time to start living a more balanced life than on Black Friday?


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aMEDIRATT : Ida Almgren har utsetts till ny CFO för iZafe Group AB // Ida Almgren appointed CFO of iZafe Group AB
PU
06:14aAPTEVO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Second Complete Remission in Ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
PU
06:14aIRPC PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2020
PU
06:14aIRPC PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
06:13aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:11aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:11aEU says redoubling efforts to reach deal on future trade with UK
RE
06:11aVENTAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
2Investors bet vaccine sparks revival in beaten down stocks
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
4Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation over student workers
5SoftBank's Vision Fund back to black even as some of Son's tech bets sting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group