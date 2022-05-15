Breakdown of China's April retail sales

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's retail sales for April, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Overall -11.1 -3.5 6.7 1.7 3.9 4.9 4.4 2.5 8.5 12.1 12.4 17.7 Cosmetics -22.3 -6.3 7.0 2.5 8.2 7.2 3.9 0.0 2.8 13.5 14.6 17.8 Jewellery -26.7 -17.9 19.5 -0.2 5.7 12.6 20.1 7.4 14.3 26.0 31.5 48.3 Personal care -10.2 -0.8 10.7 18.8 8.6 3.5 0.5 -0.2 13.1 14.0 13.0 17.2 Home appliances -8.1 -4.3 12.7 -6.0 6.6 9.5 6.6 -5.0 8.2 8.9 3.1 6.1 Office supplies -4.8 9.8 11.1 7.4 18.1 11.5 22.6 20.4 14.8 25.9 13.1 6.7 Furniture -14.0 -8.8 -6.0 -3.1 6.1 2.4 3.4 6.7 11.0 13.4 12.6 21.7 Telecoms -21.8 3.1 4.8 0.3 0.3 34.8 22.8 -14.9 0.1 15.9 8.8 14.2 Oil, oil products 4.7 10.5 25.6 16.6 25.9 29.3 17.3 13.1 22.7 21.9 20.3 18.3 Automobiles -31.6 -7.5 3.9 -7.4 -9.0 -11.5 -11.8 -7.4 -1.8 4.5 6.3 16.1 Building materials -11.7 0.4 6.2 7.5 14.1 12.0 13.3 13.5 11.6 19.1 20.3 30.8 (China economics team)