Breakdown of China's Jan-April fixed-asset investment

05/15/2022 | 10:38pm EDT
BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's fixed-asset investment for the year to date, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. (Percent change from a year earlier, year to date):

Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Primary industry 5.8 6.8 8.8 9.1 9.3 11.1 14.0 18.1 21.8

21.3 28.7 35.5 Secondary industry 12.6 16.1 19.6 11.3 11.1 11.3 12.2 12.9

14.4 16.3 18.1 21.7 Tertiary industry 4.3 6.4 9.5 2.1 2.5 3.7 5.0 6.8 8.2 10.7 13.8 18.7 Power

13.0 19.3 11.7 1.1 0.2 0.4 1.6 1.1 1.7 3.4 7.3 14.4 Railway transport -7.0 -2.9 -8.0 -1.8 -1.7 -3.5 -4.2 -4.8 -4.4 0.4 7.1 27.5 Domestic investment 6.9 9.3 12.3

4.7 4.9 5.9 7.1 8.7 10.2 12.4 15.3 19.9 HK, Taiwan 7.5 9.0 8.3 16.4 15.5 15.7 15.7 17.2

19.9 24.6 29.4 32.3 investment Foreign investment 0.4 5.5 13.3 5.0 3.8 1.9 6.6 8.1 8.4 9.3 10.0 10.4 (China economics team)


© Reuters 2022
