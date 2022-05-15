Breakdown of China's Jan-April fixed-asset investment

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's
fixed-asset investment for the year to date, published by the
National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
(Percent change from a year earlier, year to date):
Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec
Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun
Jan-May Jan-Apr Primary industry 5.8 6.8
8.8 9.1 9.3 11.1 14.0 18.1 21.8
21.3 28.7 35.5 Secondary industry 12.6
16.1 19.6 11.3 11.1 11.3 12.2 12.9
14.4 16.3 18.1 21.7 Tertiary industry
4.3 6.4 9.5 2.1 2.5 3.7
5.0 6.8 8.2 10.7 13.8 18.7 Power
13.0 19.3 11.7 1.1 0.2
0.4 1.6 1.1 1.7 3.4 7.3 14.4
Railway transport -7.0 -2.9 -8.0 -1.8
-1.7 -3.5 -4.2 -4.8 -4.4 0.4
7.1 27.5 Domestic investment 6.9 9.3 12.3
4.7 4.9 5.9 7.1 8.7 10.2
12.4 15.3 19.9 HK, Taiwan 7.5
9.0 8.3 16.4 15.5 15.7 15.7 17.2
19.9 24.6 29.4 32.3 investment
Foreign investment 0.4 5.5 13.3 5.0
3.8 1.9 6.6 8.1 8.4 9.3
10.0 10.4
(China economics team)