Breaking Records for Support

06/27/2021 | 06:31am EDT
Swapfiets and Tour de Tietema team up to celebrate Van Aert

Dutch YouTubers ‘Tour de Tietema’ have found a unique way to cheer on their favourite rider in this year’s Tour de France – and have broken a world record in the process.

With the help of Swapfiets, the Amsterdam-based bike subscription service, the three-man Tietema crew has created the world’s largest art canvas as a tribute to Belgian rider Wout van Aert, who is representing Team Jumbo–Visma in the 2021 spectacle.

The canvas, a whopping 1689m2 illustration of Van Aert in action, is about the size of two and a half football pitches and surpasses the previous record (1,595m2) which was set in Dubai by British artist Sacha Jafri in 2020.

Bas Tietema, founder of Tour de Tietema, explains: “Our journey started with challenges during the 2019 Tour de France. Last year we had a lot of success making a song for Wout van Aert. When brainstorming for this year, we came up with the idea of breaking a world record to cheer him on. By searching existing world records, we eventually ended up with the idea to create world's largest art canvas.”

The canvas has been constructed in the village of Gausson, West France, and placed directly in view of where the Peloton will pass (146,9 km) during this Sunday’s (June 27) second stage. The Tietema boys hope it will give 26-year-old Van Aert, winner of two stages in the 2020 Tour, a major boost.

The ambitious project took three days to complete and was made possible by Swapfiets, who provided manpower and materials. Swapfiets’ bikes are distinctive because of a bright blue front wheel. This year they have partnered with Team Jumbo-Visma, who will ride with blue front wheels for selected stages of the race.

Marc de Vries, Swapfiets CEO said: “We loved the Tour de Tietema crew’s idea so were delighted to help them achieve it, especially in honour of our partners at Team Jumbo–Visma. It’s fun to be part of the great heritage of fan art at the Tour and hopefully it will give Wout a big lift when he sees it!“

# END #

About the artwork
The artwork has a size of 1689m2 and is created with eco-friendly paint. All used materials will be recycled. The work of art has been constructed in the village of Gausson, directly on the route (kilometre 146,9) where the peloton will pass during the second stage of the Tour de France. The coordinates for the location are: 48.310531919736356, -2.7588469186789784 or via what3words: https://w3w.co/playground.lantern.angle

Photo & video material for editorial use is available at https://bit.ly/tdt21-record

About Tour de Tietema
Tour de Tietema is a Dutch YouTube channel founded by Bas Tietema. The channel grew spectacularly during the 2019 Tour de France, when Bas travelled to France together with Josse Wester and Devin van der Wiel to perform various challenges. A new concept was born and from this, Tour de Tietema has grown into a YouTube channel with almost 100,000 subscribers.

About Swapfiets:
Swapfiets is the world’s first ‘bicycle as a service’ company. Founded in 2014 in the Netherlands, the scale-up quickly developed, being today one of the leading micro mobility providers in Europe with nearly 220.000 members in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Austria and UK. The concept of Swapfiets is quite simple: For a monthly subscription fee, Swapfiets members receive a fully functional bicycle or e-mobility solution for their own use. If needed, a repair service is available within 48 hours to repair or directly swap the two-wheeler at no additional cost.


© Business Wire 2021
