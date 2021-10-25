Log in
Breakthrough Single-Serve Coffee System, Bruvi, Now Available for Pre-Order

10/25/2021 | 07:46am EDT
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruvi®, the single-serve coffee system that makes remarkably tastier coffee, launches pre-orders of its innovative brewer today.

The Bruvi Bundle is available for a limited quantity of pre-orders and includes the coffee brewer, a variety pack of 22 B-Pods, a water filter and reusable canvas Japanese knot bag. Priced at $198, it's a savings of 45% over retail value.

At-home coffee consumption and premiumization is growing faster than ever, partly because of the pandemic. Bruvi taps into that need by offering high-quality coffee and drink variety with the convenience, affordability and ease of use of single-serve, along with eco-friendly pods.

Thanks to proprietary technology such as Auto Precision Brewing and super premium coffee, Bruvi promises coffee that is remarkably tastier than other single-serve brewers — stronger, hotter, with noticeably less bitterness. Bruvi brews filter coffee, true espresso, Americanos and the first cold brew from a single-serve capsule system. B-Pod coffees are all super premium, verified sustainable craft coffees, including Bruvi house brands and a curated selection from favorite roasters.

"In creating Bruvi, our goal was to offer the perfect union of the craft and science of coffee. Secondly, we wanted to tackle the very real issue of plastic waste with a smart and practical solution," said Mel Elias, Co-Founder of Bruvi.

Only Bruvi B-Pods can either be recycled or simply tossed. With the Guilt Free Toss™, B-Pods™ are uniquely designed to substantially break down in a landfill much faster than untreated plastics through an organic process that leaves no microplastics behind. In applicable landfills, the pods can also play a role in Landfill Gas to Energy projects, creating renewable energy and bringing enhanced end-of-life value.

Bruvi is an IOT smart device, offering optional mobile App and Wifi connectivity. Consumers can brew remotely, auto order pods and access a user dashboard of consumption patterns.

For a limited time, pre-order the Bruvi Bundle for $198 at bruvi.com.

About Bruvi®

Founded in 2018, Bruvi offers remarkably tastier coffee in a single-serve system, plus proprietary eco-friendly B-Pods®. Bruvi reinvents single-serve brewing with patent pending technology and a range of super premium, sustainably sourced craft coffee. Based in Los Angeles, Bruvi was founded by Sung Oh (inventor, former engineer and former patent attorney) and Mel Elias (former CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, investor, board member and M&A consultant) with a combined 34 years of coffee experience. Bruvi is a B Corp pending company. Learn more at bruvi.com.

Media Contact: Helen Sharp, helen@beinfluentialpr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breakthrough-single-serve-coffee-system-bruvi-now-available-for-pre-order-301407235.html

SOURCE Bruvi


© PRNewswire 2021
